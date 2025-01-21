Beach Bunny Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 21st, 2025 - 6:27 PM

Today, Beach Bunny have announced a 26 date North American Spring headlining tour that will be kicking off April 11, in Columbus, OH. The tour includes stops at Brooklyn Paramount and LA’s The Wiltern. The tour follows the band’s 2024 arena support run with Melanie Martinez, as well as the second annual Pool Party Festival in Chicago, which was SOLD OUT.

Presale tickets for the Tunnel Vision Tour are available starting January 23, at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets are on sale January 24, at 10 a.m. local time. People can sign up for early access to tickets by clicking HERE. The full list of tour dates can be found below the article.

Beach Bunny is currently putting finishing touches on their third full length album, with more news to be shared soon. The album follows the 2024 singles, “tangy, sharp and sweet” (Needle Drop,) “Vertigo,” “charming” (Rolling Stone) and “Clueless” through AWAL. Since the release of Beach Bunny’s last album, 2022’s Emotional Creature, their singles “Prom Queen” and “Cloud 9” have gone RIAA-certified platinum and “Sports” was RIAA-certified gold

The band has garnered over 1 billion global streams on Spotify alone. Emotional Creature debuted at number on on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart and earned profiles including with NY Times and a Stereogum cover story.

Tunnel Vision Tour Dates

1/24 — Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

1/25 — Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

1/26 — Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

4/11 — Columbus, OH – The Bluestone *

4/12 — Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre *

4/13 — Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater *

4/15 — Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

4/16 — Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *

4/17 — Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

4/18 — Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom *

4/22 — Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *~

4/25 — Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *~

4/26 — Philadelphia, PA – The Filmore *~

4/27 — Boston, MA – House of Blues *~

4/29 — Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre *

4/30 — Toronto, ON – HISTORY *

5/2 — Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall *

5/3 — Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

5/18 — Denver, CO – Summit #

5/20 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot #

5/23 – 25 — Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley

5/25 — Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo #

5/26 — Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

5/30 — Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

5/31 — San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park #

6/1 — Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren #

6/4 — Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall #

6/5 — Austin, TX – Emo’s #

6/6 — Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall #

6/7 — Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre #

* = w/ Pool Kids

~ = w/ Jayla Kai

# = w/ Scarlet Denmore

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete