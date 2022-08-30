The Head And The Heart Release Vibrant Music Video For “Don’t Show Your Weakness”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 30th, 2022 - 4:17 PM

The Head and The Heart have shared a vibrant new music video for their song “Don’t Show Your Weakness” which was released as a part of the band’s Every Shade Of Blue album. Prior to the album’s release in April 2022, the band released the title track, “Virginia (Wind In The Night)” and “Tiebreaker.” The video for “Don’t Show Your Weakness” was directed by Jacqueline Justice and Charity Rose Thielen.

Commenting on the song and video, the band commented, “Don’t Show Your Weakness explores fragility and strength and revels in the often blurry territory in which these two seemingly opposing traits intersect. This colorful and mysterious video is a celebration of the liberation that comes when we allow the most vulnerable parts of ourselves to be laid bare for all to see.”

The band will be kicking off the North American leg of their fall 2022 tour dates with an appearance at the Ladder To The Moon music festival in Abiquiu, New Mexico on September 10. They will also play in Arizona, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Delaware and Connecticut before taking a brief detour in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at RBC Echo Beach on September 27. They will return to the U.S. with shows in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The band will close out the trek with two concerts in Tennessee including one in Nashville on October 15 and one in Knoxville on October 21. Along the way, Shakey Graves and Hiss Golden Messenger will be touring as support.

The Head And The Heart Fall 2022 Tour Dates

9/10 – Abiquiu, NM – Ladder to the Moon Festival

9/11 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater

9/13 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

9/14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom %

9/15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

9/17 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater #

9/18 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now

9/20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9/21 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/23 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! #

9/24 – Dover, DE – Firefly Festival

9/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound

9/27 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach #

9/29 – Detroit, MI – Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

9/30 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/3 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee #

10/4 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee #

10/6 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral Theater

10/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory #

10/8 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company #

10/11 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

10/13 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater #

10/21 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Riverbreeze Friday Concert Series

# Shakey Graves

% Hiss Golden Messenger

