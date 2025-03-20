Faithless Join Forces With Suli Breaks For Collaborative New Single “Peace And Noise”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 20th, 2025 - 6:00 PM

British dance music icons Faithless have returned with another offering, this time in the form of an anthemic new collab with poet Suli Breaks. “Peace And Noise” is poignant blend of what each of the artists do best, from Faithless’ undeniable ear for earworms and Breaks’ powerful spoken word cadence that extends beyond musicality.

Speaking on the experience working with Breaks, the group noted, “Suli Breaks was a star on our last album and here again he provides lyrical content that is both prosaic and profound, deepening the funky rowdiness of this track, which, in itself, is a little gem to warm everyone up for the warmth and genius of the forthcoming album, Champion Sound.”

Faithless first teased the upcoming record back in 2024 with the release dual singles “Find A Way” and “I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell).” Sister Bliss herself also shared a pair of solo tracks including “Life Is A Melody” and “Dancing With U.”

The brand new album will mark their first full length release since the arrival of 2020’s All Blessed, which in itself marked the group’s return after a 10 year hiatus. In 2011, the band announced that they would be calling it quits but of course, eventually returned with new music to keep the party going.

Faithless has been pioneers in the dance music world since their founding in 1995, earning seventeen Top 40 singles and six Top 10 albums, with three of those reaching the number one spot. They’ve also accumulated over a billion streams in totality as well as sold over 20 million albums to date.