Faithless Share Moving New Single “I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)”

Faithless has just released their new single, “I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)” and the official visualizer for the track. This single arrives just before the 26th anniversary of their iconic track “God Is a DJ” and their UK tour later this year.

Faithless, known for finding the perfect balance between melancholy and euphoria, has once again delivered with this new release. “I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)” is a house track that is both touching and exciting, featuring a strong pulsating beat that will have listeners either dancing, crying, or embracing their closest friends on the dance floor. The song, built around lyrics penned by long-time collaborator LSK, serves as a heartfelt tribute to some of the most influential artists who have left a lasting impact on music and culture. With callouts to late icons such as Prince, Avicii, 2Pac, and more, Faithless pays homage to their enduring legacies. Throughout the track, the refrain “Rest Well Maxwell” echoes in the background, creating a moving tribute to their late bandmate Maxi Jazz and other greats who have passed on.

Accompanying the release is a visualizer video that enhances the track’s introspective and tribute-driven theme. The visualizer is minimalist, displaying the lyrics on the screen in a simple, white font. The setting is a rundown room featuring a set of speakers pulsating with the beat of the track. In front of the speakers, candles flicker gently, symbolizing the tribute and remembrance that the track aims to convey.

As the single releases, Faithless is also preparing for their UK tour this autumn, including a much-anticipated homecoming show at Brixton on November 14th. Just last month, Faithless announced a new album Champion Sound, and shared a lead single “Find A Way” with Suli Breaks.

Listen and watch Faithless’s new release “I’m Not Alone (Rest Well Maxwell)” here:



