Sister Bliss Of Faithless Releases Intense New Single “Life Is A Melody”

Sister Bliss has just released a new single called Life is a Melody with Hyacinth and Apollo. This song is about hope and how freeing life can be. Bliss was inspired to be back on the road again after the lockdown put everything on hold. Life is going back to normal again.

According to a press release Bliss said, “It all started in a South London basement-I first saw Hyacinth and Apollo aka Grammy Winner Jinadu and DJ/producer Jem Haynes perform at a private gig in London I was DJing at- their live set totally blew me away.”

She goes on to say, “after multiple postponements due to the pandemic, I wanted to encapsulate that feeling of euphoria and intensity of being back on the road, and the power of music to bring us together once again.”

Bliss did an amazing job of expressing the emotions she wanted to express. The euphoria was definitely shown in the music video and felt with the echos and soft tones she used. This song also provides a sense of nostalgia.

Life is a Melody, the chorus of the song repeats and makes you want to remember everything that has happened, from the lockdown to everything opening up again. Life is a Melody, and that is the message Bliss shared with her song.

