Faithless Announce First New Album in 10 Years All Blessed For October 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott August 27th, 2020 - 8:01 PM

British electronic band Faithless are back as the duo has announced their first new album in a decade. Titled All Blessed, the much anticipated new album will be released October 23 via BMG. In a press release, the group discussed the new record, stating “In this troubled and increasingly violent world, lyrically the album tries to reflect what has always been the Faithless manifesto: be conscious, be caring, love yourself so you can love others and understand who you are and where you are never polemical but hopefully intelligent and (occasionally!) inspirational – this is music with feeling and words with meaning.”

They will also be releasing their groovy lead single “Synthesizer.” The single is noted as a love letter to fans. A love letter to what we do and the music we make and also a little social commentary on our obsession with technology, musically all rolled into a big bold warm Faithless-y anthem. Inspired by Trevor Horn, The Sparks, Jean-Michel Jarre and our own back catalogue“

The single will follow their previously released effort “This Feeling” from their 2010 album The Dance which charged at number 2 on the UK charts. The group also released a remix album in 2015 called Faithless 2.0 with collaborations from Claptone, Tiesto, Eric Prydz and Armin Van Buuren. With their eclectic sound, All Blessed will be no different.

