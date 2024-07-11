Faithless Announce New Album Champion Sound, Share Lead Single “Find A Way” Featuring Suli Breaks

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2024 - 4:00 PM

Electronic dance pioneers Faithless have announced the title of their upcoming studio album and shared the vibrant lead single “Find A Way.” The forthcoming record is entitled Champion Sound; at the moment, no release date, tracklist or album cover has been confirmed.

“Find A Way” features celebrated spoken word poet Suli Breaks. The song follows two previously debuted Sister Bliss solo tracks with “Life Is A Melody” arriving last March and “Dancing With U” being released this March. The song is deeply emotive with powerful, meaningful lyrics accompanied and driven by danceable beats and nostalgic sounds from classic house music.

The band just returned from their sold out UK and European tour dates which marked their first live shows in nearly a decade, culminating in a highly anticipated headlining set at Glastonbury.

Faithless has been instrumental in the dance music world, earning seventeen Top 40 singles and six Top 10 albums, with three of those reaching the number one spot. They’ve also accumulated over a billion streams in totality as well as sold over 20 million albums to date.

The brand new album will mark their first full length release since the arrival of 2020’s All Blessed, which in itself marked the group’s return after a 10 year hiatus. In 2011, the band announced that they would be calling it quits but of course, eventually returned with new music to keep the dance party going.