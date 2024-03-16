Sister Bliss shares Exhilarating New Single & Video “Dancing With U”

Home News Cristian Garcia March 16th, 2024 - 7:45 PM

Dance music trailblazer and member of Faithless, Sister Bliss releases her latest single, “Dancing With U”. With her first release of 2024 “Do It Right” receiving stellar support from Green Velvet, Jamie jones and Claptone just to name of few. “Dancing With U” picks up the baton with a shimmery Balearic-inspired Sueño euphoric house. Giving sonic colors and dancefloor spring awakenings that promise brighter days ahead.

Along with the single’s release, Bliss also drops an accompanying music video that that gives imagery to this shimmery dance track. Going back to electronic dance music’s roots, the music video is a showcase of the spirit of dance. From amateur dance moves in someone’s bedroom, to professional shots of dancers in concert halls, clubs, and the outdoors, “Dancing With U” celebrates everything that makes dancing so radiant and joyful. Vibrant colors and neon imagery shower the video in every shot of this dancing collage, showing that the art of dance is as much a private moment and as it is a global phenomenon.

“Dancing With U” is available now on MBMA Recordings.

Watch the video for Sister Bliss’ new single “Dancing With U” below: