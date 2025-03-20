Bill Kelliher Reveals New Mastodon Record Will Not Feature Brent Hinds

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2025 - 2:24 PM

According to metalinjection.net, on March 5, Mastodon split with their co-founding guitarist Brent Hind and then played their firs show without the guitarist on March 9, at Tool’s Live In The Sand with YouTuber Ben Eller filling in. And while it remains unclear if Eller will be Mastodon‘s permanent new guitarist, some people have been wondering about the new record and if Hinds was a part of the whole project.

In a new comment to Guitar World, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher said the new record is just him, bassist and vocalist Troy Sander, drummer and vocalist Brann Dailor: “It’ll be the three of us. It’s stuff the three of us have written together.” Kelliher also noted that Mastodon plans to finish the record up this year.

While staying the same topic in the interview, Kelliher noted that whoever Mastodon gets to join the band should be one hell of a guitarist: “We’ll have to see. My lead guitar skills are decent enough but whoever we get is going to be light years ahead of me. So it depends on the part and the song and if there are certain leads that I write that I want to play.”

The artist adds: “If the other guitarist is like, ‘Hey, I wrote this,’ and I like it better than what I wrote, we’ll use his part. I definitely write for the best of the song and what’s best for the band. I don’t get my feelings hurt when someone’s like, ‘That riff is not that great.’ It’s like, ‘Okay, I’ll just write another one or change it.’ That goes for leads as well. So, as long as it’s what’s best for the song, it doesn’t matter who plays it. As long as it fits, it’s awesome.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson