Tool Live In The Sand Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Mastodon, Coheed & Cambria, Primus & More

According to metalinjection.com, Tool has announced their first ever destination festival named Tool Live In The Sand. The festival is set to take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Royalton resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on March7-9, 2025. The festival is headlined by Tool playing two sets, which could see the band playing rarities or lesser played songs that have not been heard for awhile. For tickets and more information, click here.

The festival will also feature performances from Primus, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Eagles Of Death Metal, King’s X, Fishbone, Wheel, CKY and Moonwalker.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news that Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria will be joining us for our first-ever Caribbean performance at ‘Tool in the Sand,'” said Tool bassist Justin Chancellor. “2025 is shaping up nicely. See you all there for what should be an unforgettable weekend of music!”

Tyler Fey, co-founder of the company Festication behind Tool’s festival, added: “Feyline is thrilled to curate Tool’s first ever destination festival, delivering an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for their dedicated fans. This event will fuse world-class music with the luxury of the Dominican Republic, creating an immersive rock adventure like no other.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson