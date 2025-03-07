Mastodon Announces Departure of Co-Founding Guitarist and Vocalist Brent Hinds

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 7th, 2025 - 6:49 PM

After a 25-year journey, Mastodon and co-founding guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds have decided to part ways, unfortunately. The Atlanta-based metal band shared this news on social media expressing a heartfelt message wishing Hinds the best for his future endeavors in the industry. FEQ Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Slayer, Pixies, Mastodon & More. Despite the departure of Hinds, the band has decided to continue with their 2025 touring plans according to LoudWire.

Formed in 2000, Mastodon consisted of vocalist Troy Sanders, drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor, and guitarist/vocalist Bill Kelliher, quickly established themselves as a strong force in the metal scene. Their album Remission, released in 2002, showcased their approach to metal. Over the years, the band has maintained a strong fan base, earning them six Grammy nominees and a Grammy in 2018 for Best Metal Performance.

The loss of Hinds marks the end of an era for Mastodon, but also the start of one as well. Known for his guitar work and vocals, Hinds played a strong role in crafting the sound as well as blending new elements and influence into the band’s sound. Their latest release, Hushed and Grim, officially stands as his final contribution to the band.

As Mastodon continues to move forward, Brent Hinds’ legacy and contributions will continue to remain in the band’s identity. Black Sabbath Announce Final Reunion Show With Original Members Featuring Slayer, Mastodon, Ghost & More. Many fans are interested to see how Hinds’ career will be now that he has separated himself from the band. Many are anticipating future projects and songs that will push the metal genre.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi