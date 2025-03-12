Bill Kelliher On Brent Hinds’ Departure From Mastodon: “Like A Marriage, Sometimes People Grow Apart”

Home News Michelle Grisales March 12th, 2025 - 9:35 PM

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Mastodon, the iconic heavy metal band, shocked fans with the announcement that they have parted ways with co-founding guitarist Brent Hinds on March 5. Metal Injection shared the news unexpectedly, leaving many to wonder about the reasons behind the split. Although the band has not provided a detailed explanation, guitarist Bill Kelliher recently spoke to Guitar World to shed some light on the situation.

In a candid interview, Kelliher expressed his amazement that Mastodon had managed to stay together for 25 years with the same lineup. He described the band’s long tenure with Hinds as “a fun, wild ride” and reflected on the band’s many accomplishments, including winning Grammy Awards and touring with legendary acts like Iron Maiden, Metallica, Motorhead and Tool.

Kelliher acknowledged that, like in any long-term relationship, people sometimes grow apart and develop new interests. “It’s amazing that we made it 25 years with the four of us. I mean, it’s like being married to three other dudes,” he said. “That we managed to do it this long, I feel like that’s a feat in itself.” He further emphasized that, despite the separation, Mastodon wishes Hinds nothing but the best in pursuing his own dreams.

While Kelliher didn’t reveal any specific details about Hinds’ departure or whether guitarist Ben Eller, who filled in during Mastodon’s recent performance at Tool’s Live In The Sand festival, would be joining the band full-time, he noted that the band is excited for what’s ahead. “We look forward to a new chapter of Mastodon,” Kelliher said, hinting at a new direction for the group.

Mastodon is scheduled to hit the road this May and June for a highly anticipated tour with Coheed and Cambria and Periphery. The 34-date tour kicks off on May 10 in Salem, VA and will take the band across the U.S. before wrapping up on June 8 in Waukee, IA.