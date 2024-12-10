Coheed And Cambria & Mastodon Announce Spring 2025 ‘The Infinite Arc’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 10th, 2024 - 12:40 PM

Today, rock bands Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon announced The Infinite Arc Tour. Coheed and Cambria are gearing up for their brand new album, The Father of Make Believe, which will be released on March 14, 2025. This year, Mastodon celebrated the 15th anniversary of Crack the Skye with a deluxe box set reissue that marked 20 years of Leviathan with special full album performances and the new track, “Floods of Triton.”

Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 20 city tour kicks off on May 10, at Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA before making stops across the U.S. in Raleigh, Charleston, Lexington, Syracuse and other cities. Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning on December 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on December 13, at 10a.m. local time by visiting LiveNation.com.

Ten albums in, something changed for Coheed and Cambria. As singer, guitarist and master storyteller Claudio Sanchez began plotting out the sci-fi inspired New York prog legends’ latest, The Father of Make Believe, he found himself writing more directly about his life and especially, his career. Amid the wailing guitars, cracking drums, and Sanchez’ powerful voice, the music centers listeners throughout moments placid and pinwheeling.

Mastodon have steadily evolved into one of the most influential, inimitable and iconic rock bands of the modern era. Since emerging in 2000, the Atlanta quartet have defied both sonic and thematic boundaries with an undeniable and uncompromising vision unlike anything else in music. This vision manifested over the course of canonical albums such as Leviathan, which landed on Rolling Stone’s coveted The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time.

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Tour Dates

5/10 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center *

5/11 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum *

5/13 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

5/15 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park *

5/16 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery *

5/17 – Augusta, GA – William B Bell Auditorium !

5/19 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *

5/21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater*

5/22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena *

5/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome *

5/25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheate r*

5/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC *

5/28 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena *

5/30 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

5/31 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

6/1 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre *

6/3 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum *

6/4 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena *

6/6 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *

6/7 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center *

6/8 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall *

* = w/ Periphery

! = Coheed and Cambria and Periphery only (no Mastodon)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz