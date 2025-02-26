FEQ Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Slayer, Pixies, Mastodon & More

Home News Michael Ferrara February 26th, 2025 - 4:46 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

One of the most popular and globally loved music festivals is back! FEQ has announced their 2025 lineup full of star studded performers farther than the eye can see. Artists such as Slayer, Pixies, Mastodon and more plan to take the stage and bring those in attendance on a remarkable musical journey through the heat waves and stellar vibes in July. Festival D’été de Québec has the plans to make this summer one that is never to be forgotten. Passes for the festival are available now for purchase here.

The tradition continues this year for the FEQ Festival, from July 3rd-13th, 2025, which has been bumping some of the worlds most notable tunes since 1968. The festival recruits over 200 artists that is wide spread among all genres and eras to hold their performances across the 6 stages that span throughout the event location, making the options for music endless.

Slayer is one of the artists to play close attention to for the upcoming event. Slayer, an iconic American thrash metal band formed in 1981, is renowned for their fast, aggressive sound and influential albums like Reign in Blood. After disbanding in 2019, they reunited in 2024 and are set to headline Festival d’été de Québec on July 11, 2025, marking their first Canadian show in six years.

Pixies and Mastodon will also be performing at the Festival D’été de Québec, Pixies will perform on July 10, showcasing their influential alternative rock sound with classics and tracks from their latest album, The Night the Zombies Came. Mastodon, performing on July 11, will deliver their signature progressive metal, featuring songs from their acclaimed album Hushed and Grim. Both bands promise dynamic performances that highlight their musical evolution.

Other notable artists that will be performing at the festival include Rod Stewart, Avril Lavigne, Benson Boone, Def Leppard, Salebarbes, Bigflo & Oli, Kygo, Hozier and Shania Twain.