Little Dragon Releases New Slipping Into Color EP Featuring April + VISTA

Grammy-nominated Swedish band Little Dragon has returned with the announcement of their collaborative new EP featuring April + VISTA entitled Slipping Into Color. The latest release follows their seventh studio album Slugs Of Love which arrived back in July. The band’s last EP Opening The Door was released back in September of 2022 which featured “Frisco” and “Stay” featuring JID.

Speaking on the nature of the collaboration, Little Dragon offered, “On a recent trip to the US we got to hang with April + VISTA and we couldn’t resist their sound. This EP represents an intense week of diving deep into the musical universe together with them.”

Little Dragon is also currently on the North American leg of their tour with the next scheduled show on September 27 at the House Of Blues in San Diego, California. On September 29, Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. They will be making an appearance at Portola Festival in San Francisco, California on October 1 before visiting Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. The trek will come to an end with two back to back shows at the Brooklyn Steel in New York on October 15 and 16.

The band will then be moving forward with the European leg of their tour which kicks off in Gothenburg, Sweden on November 9. The band will also be visiting Norway, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, France, Belgium and the UK.

Slipping Into Color Tracklist

1. Layers

2. Nowhere Else To Go

3. Rebels

4. Slumber

Little Dragon Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

9/27- San Diego, CA- House Of Blues

9/29- Los Angeles, CA- Hollywood Palladium

10/1 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival

10/3- Vancouver, BC- Commodore Ballroom

10/4- Seattle, WA- The Neptune

10/5- Portland, OR- Roseland Theater

10/7- Chicago, IL- The Vic Theatre

10/8- Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/9- Toronto, ON- The Danforth Music Hall

10/11- Boston, MA- Paradise Rock Club

10/12- Philadelphia, PA- Theatre of Living Arts

10/13- Washington, DC- 9:30 Club

10/15- Brooklyn, NY- Brooklyn Steel

10/16- Brooklyn, NY- Brooklyn Steel