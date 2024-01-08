CRSSD Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Little Dragon, SBTRKT, Duck Sauce’s Armand Van Helden & More

Home News Ryan Freund January 8th, 2024 - 7:11 PM

The CRSSD Festival has just announced its lineup for the Spring 2024 Edition. The press release for the lineup states that “Since its inception in 2015, CRSSD Festival has created a unique enclave for the global electronic music community in San Diego (…) Today, CRSSD announces another genre-spanning lineup for its Spring 2024 edition, returning to its home of Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego on March 2-3.

The Ocean View stage will feature the Italian melodic duo “Tale of Us” and will also be joined by South Africa’s pride and joy “BlackCoffee” and the genre-fluid live act “WhoMadeWho. Also taking the stage at Ocean View “RedAxes” who are described as an “eclectic live duo”. Austrian trip-hop pioneers “Kruder & Dorfmeister”, hip-hop and soul-influenced producer “SANGO”, and globally renowned Swedish electronic band “Little Dragon” will also take the stage.

The Palms stage, which is CRSSD’s “haven for house music and non-stop party atmosphere” will be led by legend “Armand Van Helden” and viral Brazilian house music star “Mochakk”. The duo “Astra Club” and Innervisions founder “Dixon” will also be in attendance. “Sammy Virji” known for the British UK garage will also take the stage on top of “East End Dubs”, “Toman”, and “Sofia Kourtesis”.

The City Steps stage (where techno reigns supreme) will showcase French stalwart “TRYM”. The lineup also contains mainstays of dance music culture such as “Richie Hawtin”, and electronic producer “Jeff Mills”.The lineup continues with the universally beloved “Joris Voorn”, “Héctor Oaks”, and “Tiga”.