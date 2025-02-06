The Black Keys Speak On Firing Management, Crypto Show & More In First Interview Since Canceling 2024 Arena Tour

Home News Will Close February 6th, 2025 - 2:02 PM

The Black Keys decision to call off their 2024 Arena tour surprised fans and industry insiders alike. Initially slated to perform in major cities across the U.S. and Canada, the tour was scrapped just weeks after tickets went on sale. The duo has now revealed that their management restructuring played a key role in the decision. After years under the same representation, they opted for a major shakeup, parting ways with their longtime team.

Beyond their tour cancellation, the band has also faced scrutiny over their scheduled appearance at a crypto-backed music festival, which many fans and critics saw as an unusual move. The event, which involved blockchain sponsorships and NFT-based ticketing, sparked backlash among those wary of the volatile crypto industry. Following the outcry, The Black Keys quickly withdrew from the festival, citing concerns over the event’s legitimacy and alignment with their artistic values.

Stereogum reports that in an interview with The Rolling Stone, the band revealed their new upcoming LP titled No Rain, No Flowers. Along with this, they cleared up rumors of a mutual split with their manager, stating “I mean, we fired their ass.”

Despite these setbacks, the band remains focused on their future, with new music and alternative touring plans reportedly in the works. While they acknowledged that the past few months have been turbulent, they expressed confidence in their new direction. Rather than embarking on a full-scale arena tour, they may opt for more intimate shows and festival appearances to stay connected with fans. Just three days ago, on February 3rd, the band announced their upcoming 2025 tour titled the same as their new LP.

As they navigate these changes, The Black Keys aim to put the controversy behind them and move forward with their career, reinforcing their commitment to their music and audience.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford.