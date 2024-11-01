The Black Keys & Beck Join Forces For Collaborative New Single “I’m With The Band”

Home News Catalina Martello November 1st, 2024 - 4:41 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to NME The Black Keys & Beck have connected for new song “I’m With The Band” that will be a part of Black Keys’ new expanded version of their album Ohio Player which is set to be released later November 15.

The deluxe version will include four additional tracks, a new cover, and a new sequencing album. The album will also feature Alice Cooper.

Black Keys & Beck have collaborated on other songs like ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’ and ‘Paper Crown’.

The official video is a picture of a woman bowling. On the upper right hand of the photo there is a hand gripping a red bowling ball that features the band’s name.

The song’s upbeat retro rock tune and vocals by Dan Auerbach successfully entrances listeners. The lyrics take listeners on the journey of someone who is still clinging to the supposed remarkable association of being with a band.

Earlier this year Black Keys canceled an upcoming tour and signed to new management. There was speculation that the tour was canceled due to low ticket sales and that moving forward Black Keys will perform in more intimate venues compared to grand scale ones.





