The Black Keys Reportedly Sign To New Management Following Arena Tour Cancelation

Kayleigh Lycans June 16th, 2024 - 12:57 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to NME, the Akron duo, The Black Keys, have reportedly signed to new management following their Arena Tour cancellation and the firing of Irving Azoff and Steve Moir of Full Stop Management. The Full Stop Management company described the split as “amicable parting.” The alternative band is now signed to Red Light Management, who is responsible for managing The Dave Matthews Band, Chris Stapleton, The Strokes, etc.

The Black Keys firing fiasco occurred on June 7th, shortly after the announcement of their International Player tour cancellation. The International Player Tour was originally planned to have 31 shows across North America and through September to November of this year. It was cancelled with Paul Carney, member of the band, saying they “got fucked,” on social media. Additionally commenting, “I’ll let you all know how so it doesn’t happen to you. Stay tuned.” In regard to their current relationship with their management team.

On the contrary, NME reported that there was speculation that The Black Keys tour was cancelled due to low ticket sales. Furthermore, the band claimed they wanted to re-plan the tour with smaller venues in mind. The decision to switch to more intimate shows occurred in May, 2024, stating, “…we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly…”

The tour, originally scheduled to promote their most recent studio album Ohio Players, is still under repair. The album was released with eccentric and popular single, “Beautiful People, (Stay High).” With new management, and new directions, it is important to stay up to date on the indie/alternative legends The Black Keys.

