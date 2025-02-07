The Black Keys Share Soulful New Single & Video “The Night Before”

Home News Catalina Martello February 7th, 2025 - 8:08 PM

According to NME, The Black Keys have released an exciting new single, “The Night Before.” This song is featured in the duo’s 13th studio album, No Rain, No Flower. The album is set to release later this year.

In a statement, Dan Auerbach described the single as “so groove-based”. Continuing, “The Night Before’ started with a chord progression that Daniel and I came up with and the rest just fell out. It was really collaborative and all came together in about 30 minutes.”

Patrick Carney added, “We’ve never really worked with songwriters like that in Nashville. It’s crazy because Daniel was one of the first people I met when I moved to town over a decade ago. But we pushed ourselves to bring in some new co-writers, and we really tapped into something cool with Daniel. We’re finishing up the album now and plan to release more tracks leading into the tour.”

“The Night Before” has a black-and-white official video, directed by Running Bear. It shows hotel workers making trouble as they raid a guest’s closet, steal their drinks, and dance down the halls. At the same time, The Black Keys perform live in one of the rooms.

The upcoming album No Rain, No Flowers will follow The Black Keys’ 2024 album Ohio Players and is called “an especially personal project” for the band. This comes after they had to cancel their 2024 North American tour due to “an emotional dispute with their former management company.” The album is described as “ambitious and adventurous,” with the duo creating their most exciting work yet by blending their wide range of musical influences.