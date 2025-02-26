Little Simz Announces New Album Lotus For May 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Flood” Featuring Moonchild Sanelly & Obongjayar

Home News Michael Ferrara February 26th, 2025 - 2:25 PM

While her name might insinuate a small presence, Little Simz is stepping big into 2025 with the new announcements of album and single on the way. Her album, Lotus, is set to release May 2025 and has officially released the lead single for her project titled “Flood.” Fans should be excited for this news as it only means there spring and summer seasons will shine brighter with Simz’ outstanding music on the way. Listen to and watch her new single below, with an attached music video to go along.

Little Simz, a British-Nigerian rapper, singer and actress, is one of the most acclaimed artists in contemporary hip-hop. Known for her introspective lyricism, intricate flow and genre-blending sound, she gained widespread recognition with her 2019 album Grey Area, which earned a Mercury Prize nomination. Her 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert won the Mercury Prize, solidifying her status as a visionary artist. Simz has also received BRIT Awards and MOBO Awards, showcasing her influence in the UK music scene. Beyond music, she has acted in TV shows like Top Boy, further expanding her artistic reach and impact.

Simz’s new single “Flood,” released today, dives into themes of personal renewal and growth. Produced by Miles Clinton James and featuring vocals from Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly, the track is accompanied by a striking black-and-white video directed by Salomon Lighhelm. There is no official tracklist yet for the album Lotus, set to release May 9th, 2025, but there is a cover art to just tease and give the idea of what Simz is planning to bring to the table with her new project.