Pitchfork Music Festival Mexico City Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Sky Ferreira, Armand Hammer & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 14th, 2023 - 5:00 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com, the Pitchfork Music Festival Mexico City has announced the first wave of performers which includes performances by Godpseed You! Black Emperor, Sky Ferreira Armand Hammer and others. The festival will be taking place across multiple Mexico City venues from March 4-9 of next year. Andy Shauf, Billy Woods, Corridor, Debby Friday, Diles que no me maten, Mabe Fratti, Mengers, NOIA, and Protomartyr will be performing as well. The local venues participating in the festival are Foro Indie Rocks!, Frontón Bucareli, FÜNK and Yu Yu.

Select tickets for the Mexico City festival are now available on Passline.com , including Pitchfork Plus passes, which cover four headline shows and three club shows and Pitchfork Standard Passes, which cover four headline shows. Pitchfork Plus and Standard passes are available for $4,800 MXN and $3,700 MXN, respectively. Individual tickets for the show will become available for purchase in January 2024.

Pitchfork first announced a Mexico City music festival back in October and now, the event joins Pitchfork’s flagship festival in Chicago along with the European editions in Berlin, Paris and London.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat