According to billboard.com, Lizzo’s attorneys are allegedly firing back at an alleged sexual harassment lawsuit that was allegedly filed by three of artist’s former dancers. The attorneys have allegedly called the allegations an alleged “fabricated sob story” launched by “opportunists” seeking “a quick payday.”
In an alleged motion to dismiss the alleged case on October 27 in Los Angeles court, Lizzo’s team allegedly argued that the alleged lawsuit allegedly came from three women allegedly with “an axe to grind” who had allegedly shown “a pattern of gross misconduct and failure to perform their job up to par.”
“Plaintiffs embarked on a press tour, vilifying defendants and pushing their fabricated sob story in the courts and in the media. That ends today, instead of taking any accountability for their own actions, plaintiffs filed this lawsuit against defendants out of spite and in pursuit of media attention, public sympathy and a quick payday with minimal effort.” said Hollywood attorney Martin D. Singer
In alleged support of their alleged motion, Lizzo’s attorneys also allegedly filed alleged sworn statements from allegedly 18 members of the singer’s touring company who allegedly dispute many of the alleged lawsuit’s specific factual accusations. Allegedly including several who allegedly challenged the headline that Lizzo allegedly fat shamed some of her dancers , which is an particularly loaded allegation against a singer who has allegedly made body positivity an alleged key part of her alleged brand.
“I never saw anyone, including plaintiffs, being weight shamed or body shamed,” one dancer wrote in Friday’s legal filings. “Far from it. Lizzo inspired all of us to celebrate and love ourselves and our bodies as we are.”
In their alleged motion, Lizzo’s lawyers allegedly argued that the alleged case should be allegedly dismissed immediately under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which is a special type of law enacted in states around the country that makes it easier to quickly end meritless lawsuits that threaten free speech.
It is allegedly unusual to see an anti-SLAPP motion aimed at allegedly dismissing an alleged sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former employees against their alleged employer. Allegedly such motions are more allegedly common in defamation cases, where a defendant argues that a powerful plaintiff is abusing the court system to silence them from speaking out.
But in the alleged motion, Lizzo’s lawyers allegedly argued that the anti-SLAPP law allegedly could also apply to the alleged current case because of the alleged creative nature of the alleged work in question.