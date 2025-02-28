Lizzo Ushers In New Era With Title Track “Love In Real Life”

Home News Catalina Martello February 28th, 2025 - 5:20 PM

Lizzo returns with new single, “Love In Real Life.” Along with this, Lizzo has a new album coming out this summer, Love of Life. “Love In Real Life,” is accompanied by an exciting video that features Lizzo in exciting costumes. Lizzo will play three intimate shows next month in Los Angeles, New York City, and Minneapolis, to celebrate the release of this new track.

The video opens with Lizzo sitting in front of a mirror and saying, “Everything was so much simpler and that’s exactly what I need: no views, no likes, real love and life.” The new single begins playing. Lizzo fixes her hair in the mirror along with her makeup. There is a slight craze in the way she acts, almost acting as if she is on the verge of a nervous breakdown. The video then cuts to Lizzo being a passenger in a white car. She is dancing along to a song with her friend who is driving the car. The rest of the video features Lizzo dancing in a club- like scene and her vision increasingly becomes distorted.

Fans are excited for Lizzo’s three shows. Ticket presale signups are available now, here. Presales will start March 5 and general onsale begins March 6th at 10am local.

SHOW DATES

3/12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

3/16 New York, NY Irving Plaza

3/18 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue





