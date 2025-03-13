Candlemass Officially Announce New EP Black Star For May 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2025 - 6:29 PM

Swedish godfathers of doom metal Candlemass will be celebrating their 40th anniversary of pioneering the genre with a four-track EP, Black Star. Packed with dynamic riffs, this celebration of doom metal mastery is set for release on May 9, through Napalm Records. The EP will be available in various formats, including a strictly limited vinyl edition featuring a 12-page vinyl booklet, an A3 poster and a tote bag.

Title track, “Black Star,” blends haunting melodies with deeply introspective lyrics that are brought back to life by the dark and romantic voice of vocalist Johan Länquist. Songwriter Leif Edling’s lyrics delve into themes of existential struggle, temptation and the allure of darkness that creates an intense atmosphere imbued with Candlemass‘s’ signature sound.

Also, the second new track, “Corridors Of Chaos,” marks a true old school instrumental containing both classic metal riffing and stunning guitar playing by Lars Johansson, which showcases the band’s mastery of dynamics.

While talking about the album, Edling says: “Not all bands get to see their 40th birthday and it certainly hasn’t been an easy ride. But many ups and downs later, we stand here as survivors, veterans even… a bit scarred perhaps? Still ready though to unleash another piece of doom-laden metal upon an unsuspecting world. You have to do something when you turn 40, right? Anyway, as always, it’s been fun recording some new stuff as well as covering a couple of old favorites.”

Black Star Track List

1. Black Star

2. Corridors Of Chaos

3. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

4. Forever My Queen