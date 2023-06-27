Hell’s Heroes Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Queensryche, Candlemass, Watchtower and More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2023 - 11:15 AM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Houston metal fest Hell’s Heroes has announced its 2024 edition, which is on March 21-23 at White Oak Music Hall. The lineup features performances from Queensryche, Candlemass, Watchtower and more.

Also performing will be Solitude Aeturnus, Rotting Christ, Forbidden, Autopsy, Doro, Demolition Hammer, Tank, Agent Steel, Omen, Eternal , Champion, Morbid Saint, Cauldron, Sumerlands, Night Demon, Helstar, Attic, Wytch Hazel, Stormkeep, Darvaza and more.

Lamp of Murmuur, Traveler, Destructor, Dawnbringer, Necrofier. Bloodstar, Stygian Crown, Cauchmar, Nite, Intranced, Acero Lethal, Ancient VVisdom, Occult Burial, Savage Oath, Adamantis and Early Moods will be performing as well.

The three day music fest will showcase a hand-picked selection of international heavy metal bands that includes both seminal, genre-pioneers, highly regarded modern day groups and more.

“Hell’s Heroes 2024 will have all guns blazing!” says festival organizer Christian Larson. “I’ve been working on securing some of these bands for over half a decade, so it feels amazing to finally see it happening! We are also thrilled to present the exclusive, one-off sets, and thank the bands for making it happen. This is all a dream come true.”

In addition to booking Hell’s Heroes, Larson also performs as guitarist/vocalist for the melodic black metal band Necrofier and is the lead singer of Houston heavy metal band Night Cobra.

Launched in 2018, Hell’s Heroes has become one of North America’s premiere heavy music platforms and an annual destination for metalheads, globally.

Tickets for Hell’s Heroes are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.com.