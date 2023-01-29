Doom Metal Band Candlemass Share Lyric Video For “Angel Battle”

Home News Tatiana Retamar January 29th, 2023 - 7:05 PM

CANDLEMASS is back by popular demand with a new lyrics music video for their fourth single, ‘Angel Battle’ from their album Sweet Evil Sun.

Following their back to back singles releases, ‘Angel Battle’ carries out a very captivating guitar riff. Within the song, there is a battle between two guitarists to which CANDLEMASS describes as “the story of the battle between heaven and hell” to which the guitarists are symbolizing the fight between angels and demons.

As the song reaches towards the end, it picks up a more softness in it as the guitars begin to play more cleaner while also adding in an organ for a bit before heavy guitar riffs trumpet once again for one last time.