70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Sepultura, Emperor, Candlemass & More

According to blabbermouth.net, The organizers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal Festival has announced the public sales date for the world’s biggest heavy metal cruise. The journey starts on January 30, 2025 through February 3, 2025. Public sales will start Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 12 p.m. EDT by clicking here.With unrestricted festival access, every festival goer can indulge in over 120 shows and special onboard events.

Guests will have the opportunity to attend meet and greets for all the bands, intimate masterclasses with select musicians, experience exclusive live album premieres, engage in listening sessions and so much more. This year’s lineup will feature the band Sepultura, Emperor, Candlemass and others. Sepultura will perform a farewell tour later this year, Emperor completed a tour last year and Candlemass will be performing at this year’s Hells Heroes music festival.

Hammerfall, Acturus, Delain, In Etxremo, Majestica, Sonata Arctcia, Subway To Sally and others will be performing as well.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience beautiful Ocho Rios, Jamaica with their favorite bands on an Artist Escorted Shore Excursion, where fans can join band members in activities such as snorkeling, kayaking, boat tours and other exciting adventures. 60 bands will perform on the Independence Of The Seas with shows spread across four stages, including the iconic pool deck stage, the world’s biggest open air stage structure to ever sail the open seas.

Also guests can bask in the comfort of a hot tub while enjoying the electrifying performances of their favorite metal bands with a delicious cocktail in hand. The 156,000 ton cruise ship boasts numerous onboard amenities, such as bars, lounges and complimentary dining options.