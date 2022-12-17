Candlemass Announce First U.S Tour Dates For Spring 2023

Home News Gracie Chunes December 17th, 2022 - 12:51 PM

Metal band Candlemass, consisting of Johan Lanquist on vocals, Lars Johansson on lead guitar, Mappe Björkman on rhythm guitar, Leif Edling on bass and Janne Lind on drums, have announced their tour of the west coast in support of their latest album Sweet Evil Sun, which was released on Friday, November 18 via Napalm records. The tour will begin on Friday, March 10 in Seattle, WA, and end on Friday, March 17 in San Diego, CA.

Sweet Evil Sun was produced by Marcus Jidell and features the grandness of Candlemass’ early years, exploring themes of ambition and strife, hope and failure. The album artwork was illustrated by Erik Rovanperä, the architect behind Candlemass’ visual style since Psalms for the Dead, which came out in 2012.

Find tickets and more information for the tour here and all tour dates listed below.

Stream Sweet Evil Sun here.

Candlemass tour dates are as follows:

3/10 Seattle, WA @ Substation

3/11 Portland, OR @ Star Theater

3/14 San Francisco, CA @ DNA

3/16 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

3/17 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick