Candlemass Tease New EP Black Star For May 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2024 - 5:09 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band Candlemass has announced that they are in the studio working on a four song EP called Black Star, which will contain two new songs, two covers and will be released in the spring of 2025, when the band celebrates their 40 years of heavy doom deliverance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@candlemassdoom)

The band‘s Jan Lind just finished his drum tracks at Sound Trade studios in Solna and this week, Lars Johansson will be doing his guitar overdubs for the puzzle that will become Black Star, which will be released in May 2025 through Napalm Records. Candlemass’s latest album, Sweet Evil Sun, which came out in November 2022 via Napalm Records.

In the works for 18 months, Sweet Evil Sun saw the band bringing back all the grandness of their early years by exploring themes of ambition, strife, hope and failure. The LP was recorded at NOX studio in Stockholm. As the godfathers of epic doom metal, Candlemass defined the genre with releases such as Epicus Doomicus Metallicus (1986) and Nightfall (1987.)

Through their evil riffs, crushing rhythmic attack and dramatic vocals, the band changed the landscape of metal worldwide. Led by founder and bassist Leif Edling, Candlemass reunited with Johan Längqvist in 2018, which was 32 years after the singer performed on Epicus Doomicus Metallicus.