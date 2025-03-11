Lil Nas X Shares Charismatic New Single & Video “Big Dummy”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2025 - 4:01 PM

According to stereogum.com, on March 10, Lil Nas X released the new LP’s catchy and low-stakes title track “Dreamboy” and now, that artist another new song out called “Big Dummy.” What is amazingly great about the ditty is how it echoes “Dreamboy” with its Barbie-looking single art, with its simple and performance-centric music video.

“Big Dummy” is a sleek and catchy two-minute song that is more rap than pop, plus the music makes a nice showcase for X’s effortless and shinning charisma. After trying to launch his new album by leaning into shock value, the artist has found an musical approach that seems to fit the theme much better.

The lyrics: “In the club, in the cut, cuttin’ up / Gettin’ drunk while I’m pickin’ out my pick-me / All my opps and my simps gettin’ low / ‘Cause they want, but they know they can’t get me / Oh / Yes, it’s true” shows how much X has matured in music and surely fans want to keep hearing more from the rapper.

According to uproxx.com, while talking about his career, X said: “I just want to f*ckin’ have fun with this sh*t. I don’t even give a f*ck about all the other sh*t. Of course I want to, like, be No. 1 all the time, I want every song to go up, and I want you to go crazy. But it’s like, at the same time, I want to f*ckin’ have fun. I want to go and live life, I just want to make music. I don’t want to have to do crazy sh*t all the time. I want to make music, I want to f*ckin’ have fun, I want to live.”