Lil Nas X Shares Meditative New Single “Need Dat Boy”

Home News Catalina Martello November 22nd, 2024 - 5:50 PM

According to NME, Lil Nas X has continued to debut his ‘Dreamboy’ era with the release of new single “Need Dat Boy.” The release of this new single comes after the recent official release of another single “Light Again.”

“Need Dat Boy” follows a slow piano melody that is blended with Lil Nas X’s fast rap. The song’s melody picks up to a catchy beat towards the end. The lyrics in the song are about how Nas has been feeling down and is in search of a new muse. He sings, “I been angsty, I been hurtin’, I been tryin’, Shit ain’t workin’, Yeah I dream big, Yet I descend, These days I don’t know what I believe in.”

The lyric video features Nas in high contrast colors wearing a motorcycle helmet. The camera circles around Nas as it is implied that he is signing the lyrics below his helmet.

Last week Nas released “Light Again.” This single was produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter. “Light Again” has lyrics that speak about breaking free from society’s norms that can often be seen as restricting. The video follows the song’s theme as it plays around with sex and drugs.