Lil Nas X Shares New Single “HERE WE GO!” From New Beverly Hills Cop Soundtrack

According to Consequence, Eddie Murphy’s iconic film series, Beverly Hills Cop is making a grand return, and Lil Nas X is leading the soundtrack charge with a new single titled, “HERE WE GO!” The track, which samples the classic “Axel F” theme from the original film, promises to bring a fresh pop vibe to the beloved melody.

Lil Nas X’s “HERE WE GO!” is built around a mid-tempo beat, featuring flowing lyrics with nods to the Beverly Hills area and a powerful hook. The artist took to Instagram to express his excitement, announcing the track by calling it “the best song of all time.” Fans can now stream the single online.

In early June, Lil Nas X teased the release by humorously recounting his “beef” with Crazy Frog, who also famously covered “Axel F” back in 2005 going viral. The playful rivalry added to the anticipation from fans for the new track – Lil Nas X hasn’t released anything since his May 2024 track “He Knows” with Camilla Cabello.

The upcoming Beverly Hills Cop installment, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, is set to premiere on Netflix July 3rd. Eddie Murphy will reprise his iconic role as Detective Axel Foley, bringing the beloved character back to the screen. In a promotional clip shared on Netflix’s Instagram, Lil Nas X is seen chatting with Murphy, expressing that contributing to the soundtrack might be the most thrilling achievement in his career, at least in his family’s eyes.

Eddie Murphy praised Lil Nas X’s new single, calling it “bananas” and expressing excitement for the fresh music. This collaboration between the legendary actor and the dynamic musician is set to bring a new, more vibrant and youthful energy to the Beverly Hills Cop franchise.