Lil Nas X & Kevin Abstract Officially Release New Single & Video “Tennessee” After Coachella Debut

Home News James Reed May 3rd, 2024 - 4:31 PM

Kevin Abstract has released a new song, “Tennessee,” featuring Lil Nas X.

“Tennessee” is the first track from Abstract since his album Blanket, which released last year. The single saw its live debut in April during the second weekend of Coachella 2024, when Abstract welcomed Lil Nas X onto the stage as a surprise guest.

Now, the studio version of “Tennessee” has arrived in all its glory, along with a music video celebrating queer themes. Lyrically, the song describes the passion of a new love affair, with lines like “Never met someone like him/ Getting my reps in in the gym/ Skinny queen, I’m getting slim/ I’m the God of my life like a sim.” Watch the music video below.

Introducing “Tennessee” before its debut at Coachella, Abstract respected Lil Nas X, stating that he’s “very lucky to know him and to be existing at the same time as him.” This track is the first time the two have collaborated, but they’ve been fans of each other for a while. Previously, they both attended the same high school in Georgia, though they didn’t know each other then

“Tennessee” is more than meets the eye. The song describes life like the videogame “The Sims” when he says “I’m the God of my life like a sim”. This states that he’s always in control of what he does. This song isn’t afraid to get vulgar with lyrics like “Pussy eater, he like rice, huh / pussy lover, that my vice huh”. Abstract admits he loves being “used” in a relationship. “I…love being used as long as make me feel loved”. There are references to pop culture such as Dune, the high class life, and relationships. Abstract and Lil Nas sing about it all.

In other Abstract news, the former BROCKHAMPTON rapper is set to provide a cover of “Once in a Lifetime” for the upcoming compilation album by A24 Music, Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. Up next, he’s booked for performances at Governors Ball and Lollapalooza 2024 — grab tickets here.

As for Lil Nas X, he recently released the singles “J CHRIST” and “Where Do We Go Now?” In January, his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero began streaming on Max. At the premiere for the documentary, he teased a forthcoming “Brazilian funk record.”