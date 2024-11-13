Sega Bodega Accuses Lil Nas X of Allegedly Ripping Him Off in The Artwork for Upcoming Album Dreamboy

Home News Sydney Cook November 13th, 2024 - 5:39 PM

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X made a return with his single “J Christ,” which did not perform well. Following this, he began uploading his tracks to SoundCloud, essentially self-leaking his music. When he shared the song “Light Again,” he posted, “sorry Columbia!” indicating an unplanned release. Recently, “Light Again” seems to be approaching an official launch, though another artist has alleged, with some basis, that Lil Nas X copied their cover art.

On Twitter, Lil Nas X announced that “Light Again” will be available on Friday and released a teaser for “Dreamboy,” a possible series of EPs. The first release may be titled Let There Be Light, expected soon. It is also possible “Dreamboy” could be a full album, as Lil Nas X tweeted, “dreamboy isn’t just an album, it’s me coping with the loss of what once was and fighting for a new world. im so excited to bring you on the journey.”

My New Song

“Light Again!”

Will Be Yours

00:00 EST.

Friday. pic.twitter.com/qDARtSP8xx — ☆ ‧dreamboy··‧̩̥˟͙冬˟͙‧̩̥l (@LilNasX) November 12, 2024

When Lil Nas X shared what appears to be the cover art for his song “Dreamboy,” Sega Bodega pointed out the striking similarity to the cover art of his own 2021 single, “Angel On My Shoulder.” Sega Bodega, a London-based producer known for collaborations with artists such as Björk, Rosalía, and Caroline Polachek, commented on Twitter, saying, “not even trying to put a spin on it is where I’m like yeesh.”

not even trying to put a spin on it is where I’m like yeesh https://t.co/lY5gkug8b3 — sega bodega (@segabodega) November 13, 2024

Lil Nas X later posted on his Instagram story that the “Angel On My Shoulder” cover served as an intentional reference.