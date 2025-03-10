Lil Nas X Shares Confident New Single & Video “Dreamboy”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2025 - 3:10 PM

According to stereogum.com, for over year now, Lil Nas X has been building up the release of a new album that seems to be called Dreamboy. Then in early in 2024, the artist released “J CHRIST” and “Where Do We Go Now,” which are two singles that had a chilly commercial reception. X responded by leaking some of his own music on SoundCloud, where he later released two more tracks “Light Again!” and “Need Dat Boy.”

And now, the artist has shared his new title track from the upcoming LP. “Dreamboy” is an uptempo pop-rap confection with lyrics about succeeding in the face of past failure and religious outrage: “Can’t show me mercy/ Y’all hate, I don’t deserve it/ I heard the shit y’all say about me when y’all in ’em churches.” As for the music video, it was filmed in a one single shot.

Each scene shows X performing against a white background inside a Barbie doll box but the rapper does not look like a toy doll. Instead, he looks like an old-school Rat Pack entertainer wearing a suit and smoking a cigarette.