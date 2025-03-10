mxdwn Music

Menu

Nergal Of Behemoth Acquitted Of “Offending Religious Feelings” Charge Stemming From 2018 Crucifix Video

March 10th, 2025 - 5:28 PM

Nergal Of Behemoth Acquitted Of “Offending Religious Feelings” Charge Stemming From 2018 Crucifix Video

According to consequence.netBehemoth‘s frontman Nergal has once again diminished the charges of  allegedly“offending religious feelings” in his native Poland for allegedly displaying a penis crucifix sex-toy sculpture on social media years ago. Last month, Nergal won the appeal for allegedly violating the Polish anti-blasphemy laws, which states: “Whoever offends religious feelings of other people by publicly insulting an object of religious cult or a place for public holding of religious ceremonies, is subject to a fine, restriction of liberty or loss of liberty for up to 2 years.”

Two charges ended in acquittal and a third was conditionally dropped as well. The alleged legal matter stemmed from a video posted to social media where Nergal allegedly waved around the penis crucifix, which was a gift from Celtic Frost’s Tom G. Warrior, while singing a children’s song for International Women’s Day in 2018.

In response to the recent acquittal, the singer offered the following statement on March 8, which marked this year’s International Women’s Day: “In 2018, on this very day, I posted a silly video on Instagram, singing an old children’s song for Women’s Day while waving a certain artifact. Hardly high comedy, but was it blasphemous or shocking? I didn’t think so—but it was enough for a few clowns on the other side to take offense and run straight to court.”

The artist adds: “A certain conservative MEP loudly vowed I’d end up in prison, while the ever-litigious Ordo Iuris joined the choir of the outraged. After years in court and tens of thousands zlotis spent on legal defense, I was fully acquitted just days ago. The verdict is a bittersweet victory tho. I’m glad justice prevailed, glad I put my opponents in their place. But I still consider it as an absurd that a mediocre joke in this country can spiral into a costly, nerve-wracking legal battle. Nevertheless, to all the women out there… loooots of love. PS. The artifact in question is a stunning sculpture by my friend and Black Metal legend, Tom Gabriel Fischer. Right now, my lawyers are working to have it returned to me, as it was a personal gift from him.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Nergal Darski (@nergal69)

 

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy