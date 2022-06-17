Behemoth Shares Thought-Provoking Imagery in New Video for Song “Off To War!”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2022 - 8:44 PM

Behemoth have announced their 12th studio album Opvs Contra Natvram. It’s the band’s most interesting and eye catching music collection to date. Opvs Contra Natvram is set for release on September 16th from Nuclear Blast Records.

Also the band shared two singles off the album so far. The cinematic video for the first single Ov My Herculean Exile directed by Zuzanna Plisz and most recently the expressive video for the track Off To War! directed by directed by Påhl Sundström and Erik Sundström.

All 10 chapters of Opvs Contra Natvram were written and recorded over the course of a very strange year for the globe — a situation which only heightened the level of craft seen in these 43 minutes and 15 seconds of searing wrath. The album was produced by Behemoth with mixing handled by acclaimed studio legend Joe Barresi (Nine Inch Nails, Tool, QOTSA, Alice in Chains).

The band’s 31-year career spanning 11 albums, the Polish hellraisers are not only the creators of Poland’s extreme metal scene,but they are masters of their vision and showcasing what a band can achieve when working hard.

Behemoth are non-conformists who are willing to swim against the tide. The new collection of music reflects this attitude: Opvs Contra Natvram is the sheer embodiment of rebellion, individuality and unflinching self-expression, shaped by a literary worldview.

“The album title means going against the current. It’s the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against.” said frontman and band visionary Adam “Nergal” Darski.