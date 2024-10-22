Inferno Festival Norway Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring 1349, Kylesa, Behemoth & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 22nd, 2024 - 5:57 PM

Today, Inferno Festival Norway has shared the full lineup and daily set times for next year’s edition, which will once again take place across several venues in Oslo from April 17-20. In addition to the news, the festival has previously revealed that The Black Dahlia Murder can no longer attend and will now be replaced by Naglfar. Tickets and passes can be found HERE.

Performing at the event will be 1349, Kylesa, Behemoth, Batushka, Necrophobic, Blood Incantation, Rotting Christ, Aura Noir, Tsjuder, Naglfar, In The Woods, Aeternus, Negative Plane, Lamnetari, Bythos, Crest of Darkness, Non Est Deus, Spectral Wound and other bands.

Violent Magic, John Cknnor, Angist, Bismarck, Udad, Ponte Del Diavold, Vorbid, Magister Templi, Malum, Rosa Faenskap, Aasar, Messier 16, and other band will be performing at Inferno Festival Norway as well.

Also,Inferno Festival Norway has previously announced the hotel deals for the 2025 edition. The official festival hotel partner is the Clarion Hotel® The Hub. Fans can now book their rooms at a discounted rate using the code INFERNO, which is good until March 17 2025. More information can be found through the official Inferno Festival Website or can be booked directly HERE.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat