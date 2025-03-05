Behemoth Unveil Energetic New Single & Video “The Shadow Elite”

Home News Michael Ferrara March 5th, 2025 - 4:36 PM

The beast is out of the cage again, and it’s roaring with new sounds and visuals. Behemoth has released the astonishing and electrifying new single “The Shadow Elite”. The song follows the release of their album The Shit Ov God, which takes elements from that project as well as new and exciting elements from the realm of their darkness. This is also a callback to their beloved fanbase, who they proclaim as The Shadow Elite, and the intense listeners wear that badge of honor with pride and joy. Listen and watch the new single and music video below.

Behemoth, a Polish extreme metal band known for their blistering blend of black and death metal, theatrical performances, and provocative themes. Formed in 1991 by frontman Nergal, the band has built a reputation for pushing musical and lyrical boundaries, often exploring themes of occultism, rebellion, and anti-authoritarianism. Their sound combines crushing riffs, blast beats, and symphonic elements, creating an intense atmosphere. Behemoth’s artistry challenges conventions, making them one of metal’s most controversial and influential acts.

Behemoth’s new single, “The Shadow Elite”, is a blistering critique of hidden power structures and societal manipulation. The song represents resistance against oppressive forces, blending dark, symphonic elements with relentless aggression. Its music video portrays a dystopian world ruled by a secretive elite, using haunting imagery, ritualistic symbolism and fiery chaos to emphasize themes of control, rebellion and enlightenment.

As a deeper dive into the new single, as an exclusive invite-only basis, the band’s legionnaires gather at a secret location for a raw, primal live performance. Branded and tattooed with Behemoth’s sigils, the band’s most dedicated fans, known as “The Shadow Elite,” form a chaotic scene as the band performs from within a cage. An interesting and intriguing way of music rollouts.