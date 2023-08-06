Behemoth’s Donation To Children In Need Declined, Aid Programs Explain Why

The Polish extreme metal band Behemoth attempted to sell teddy bears, ensuring their fans that all proceeds would go to a children’s charity in order to help children in need; however, their attempts at good citizenship were declined. UNICEF Poland and the Company With Heart program decided to reject the money behemoth raised by selling these teddy bears. The rejection came by means of an email to the band’s web store organizers stating that they would not be accepting the donation due to the band’s massaging musically and visually. No good deed goes unpunished, right?
Loudwire states,
“The webstore posted a screenshot and translation of the response email, which states, ‘Thank you very much for your interest in our organization and your willingness to join the “Company with Heart” program. According to its regulations, each entity applying for participation in the program is subject to verification in terms of potential risks related to establishing cooperation. Unfortunately, we would like to inform you that due to the nature of the messages accompanying the products you sell, we cannot qualify you for participation in this particular Program.’”
The teddy bear was an all-black teddy bear and featured X’s over the eyes. It also included the Behemoth logo on the belly and a few more features. According to Loudwire “The first 50 bears sold out almost immediately and another batch was released for sale on July 22.” Overall, it was a design many fans loved for a charity close to their own hearts, but unfortunately, turned away due to the nature of their artistic and creative efforts. Many fans were outraged by the organizations’ refusal to use the gift to help the children and social media has had a thing or two to say about it. Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Nergal has shown appreciation for all his fans and has assured them that the money will still go out to charity but has not announced where as of yet.