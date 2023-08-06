Behemoth’s Donation To Children In Need Declined, Aid Programs Explain Why

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 6th, 2023 - 1:23 PM

The Polish extreme metal band Behemoth attempted to sell teddy bears, ensuring their fans that all proceeds would go to a children’s charity in order to help children in need; however, their attempts at good citizenship were declined. UNICEF Poland and the Company With Heart program decided to reject the money behemoth raised by selling these teddy bears. The rejection came by means of an email to the band’s web store organizers stating that they would not be accepting the donation due to the band’s massaging musically and visually. No good deed goes unpunished, right?

Loudwire states,

“The webstore posted a screenshot and translation of the response email, which states, ‘Thank you very much for your interest in our organization and your willingness to join the “Company with Heart” program. According to its regulations, each entity applying for participation in the program is subject to verification in terms of potential risks related to establishing cooperation. Unfortunately, we would like to inform you that due to the nature of the messages accompanying the products you sell, we cannot qualify you for participation in this particular Program.’”