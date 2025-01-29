Behemoth Announces New Album The Shit Ov God For May 2025 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Michael Ferrara January 29th, 2025 - 8:26 PM

Behemoth has a monster announcement coming into 2025, with the news of the expected release of new album The Shit Ov God and sharing the title track and visual of the project, “The Shit Ov God”. They leave the message “EAT MY FLESH. DRINK MY BLOOD. I AM THE SHIT OV GOD.”, giving the impression of what the song and upcoming album’s energy will be like. Listen to the new song below.

Behemoth’s latest single, “The Shit Ov God,” serves as the title track for their forthcoming 13th studio album, set to release on May 9, 2025. The song continues the band’s longstanding anti-religious themes, delivering a very provocative and perspectively confrontational message. Frontman Nergal describes the title as a deliberate rejection of subtlety, aiming for a direct and polarizing statement that challenges listeners to seek the absolute, even when in the gutter. The accompanying music video complements this narrative with opulent and provocative imagery, reinforcing the band’s defiant stance against religious norms.

THE SHIT OV GOD TRACKLISTING:

“The Shadow Elite”

“Sowing Salt”

“The Shit Ov God”

“Lvciferaeon”

“To Drown The Svn In Wine”

“Nomen Barbarvm”

“O Venvs, Come!”

“Avgvr (The Dread Vvltvre)”

Behemoth’s upcoming album, The Shit Ov God, promises an uncompromising auditory experience. Fans should anticipate eight tracks that delve into themes of humanity, divinity and rebellion which will be delivered with the very well known band’s signature ferocity. The album is expected to be more provocative and intense than ever before, reflecting Behemoth’s radical extremes. May will be an exciting month for Behemoth, and their audience.