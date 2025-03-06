Julien Baker & Torres Play Previously Unreleased Track “Bottom Of The Bottle” On The Daily Show

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2025 - 1:11 PM

According to stereogum.com, before announcing the release of their album, Send A Prayer My Way, Julien Baker & Torres went on The Tonight Show and performed their then-unreleased lead single, “Sugar In The Tank.” Then on March 5, the duo ran that idea back by performing another unreleased track on The Daily Show.

On last night’s Daily Show, Baker and Torres played a gorgeous new ditty called “Bottom Of The Bottle.” Just like the early singles “Sylvia” and “Tuesday,” this one has Torres on lead vocals, with Baker hitting some smashing harmonies throughout the performance. The duo wore sparkly nudie suits on an extremely busy stage and they sounded amazing with the classic country style blending in with the theme.

Also, Baker and Torres sat down for an interview with Daily Show host Michael Kosta. The duo talked about how the album came out of a pandemic-era text conversation, where they got their nudie suits made and their histories with Christianity.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna