Julien Baker & Torres Perform 11 New Songs At Debut Duo Show In NYC

December 12th, 2024

According to stereogum.com, on December 11, Julien Baker and Torres performed “Sugar In The Tank,” which one of the new songs, on The Tonight Show. Next year, the duo will perform a bunch of festivals together. Last night, Baker and Torres played their first full show together, where people filmed the whole show.

The event went down at New York’s Mercury Lounge, where Baker and Torres announced the gig shortly before it happened and it sold out immediately. Per the various fan-footage videos, the duo sounded great and according to Setlist.fm, they opened their set with “Sugar In The Tank” and then they played 11 more new songs together. Baker and Torres also busted out a couple of covers that landed on radically different sides of the country music spectrum.

At last night’s show, Baker and Torres covered Ohia’s downbeat epic “Farewell Transmission.” That is the centerpiece from The Magnolia Electric Co, which the late Jason Molina released before he changed his band name to the Magnolia Electric Co. Baker and Torres also performed Tim McGraw’s 1999 banger, “Something Like That.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna