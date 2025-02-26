Julien Baker & Torres Share Sincere New Single “Tuesday”

Home News Michael Ferrara February 26th, 2025 - 5:57 PM

The new beloved duo of Julien Baker and Torres are back again with the release of single “Tuesday”. The new track allows listeners to dive deeper into what the potential entails for the pair and what their new album, Send A Prayer My Way, is to sound like in the slightest aspect, not fully revealing what is in store. This is also helpful material for the setup of their tour they will be holding the same month the album releases. Listen to the song and watch the accompanying music video here.

Julien Baker and Torres, both acclaimed indie rock musicians, have recently joined forces to explore their shared Southern roots through a country music collaboration. Their partnership began in 2016 with discussions of a joint project, which came to fruition in 2024 during Baker’s residency tour, where they debuted new songs together. In December 2024, they released their first single, “Sugar in the Tank,” performing it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This was then followed by the January 2025 release of “Sylvia”.

Julien Baker and Torres’s new single, “Tuesday,” delves into overcoming guilt and shame from religious trauma experienced during queer identity formation. The accompanying music video, released today, features a stripped-back Americana sound, with Torres taking the lead vocals. The visual narrative complements the song’s themes, portraying a journey of healing and self-acceptance. “Tuesday” is also apart of their upcoming album, Send a Prayer My Way, set for release on April 18, 2025.