Julien Baker & Torres Announce New Album Send A Prayer My Way For April 2025 Release, Share New Single “Sylvia”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 29th, 2025 - 7:50 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The duo of Julien Baker and Torres are back in action with the announcement of their new and upcoming project Send A Prayer My Way and the release of the new single “Sylvia”. These come not so long after their release of “Sugar In The Tank”, their single from last month. The album is set to release April 2025 and the blessed fans with another tease of what the project should expect to sound like. Listen to the song and watch the video below.

Julien Baker and Torres’ new single, “Sylvia,” is a touching country-infused track that rummages into themes of longing and companionship. The song features evocative lyrics, lush harmonies and the plaintive tones of a pedal steel guitar, creating a melancholic and infectious rhythm. Torres drew inspiration from adopting her dog, Sylvia, aiming to craft a song that resonates deeply with listeners, much like Dolly Parton’s “Cracker Jack.” The accompanying music video showcases the duo’s love of country music and highlights their singular approaches to songwriting and the genre. With the upcoming album Send A Prayer My Way, set to release April 18th, fans can anticipate a country-infused album that joyfully reclaims the genre’s traditions and iconography.

Read more on the duo and their upcoming album here.

JULIEN BAKER & TORRES – SEND A PRAYER MY WAY TRACKLIST

Dirt

The Only Marble I’ve Got Left

Sugar in the Tank

Bottom of a Bottle

Downhill Both Ways

No Desert Flower

Tape Runs Out

Off the Wagon

Tuesday

Showdown

Sylvia

Goodbye Baby