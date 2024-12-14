Julien Baker & Torres Officially Release Debut Country Single “Sugar In The Tank”

Home News Catalina Martello December 14th, 2024 - 7:38 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Country singers Julien Baker and Torres have released the highly anticipated single, “Sugar In The Tank.” The duo recently shocked fans with their unexpected appearance at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Baker and Torres performed “Sugar In The Tank” at the show, further building anticipation for the release.

The press release says that the duo bonded over shared experiences of growing up queer in the south along with the hardships that come with that. Consequence said on the song, ““Sugar in the Tank” finds Baker breaking out her banjo and Torres matching the energy with a countrified, overdriven Telecaster. The song is love-sick, sweet, and quite easy on the ears, arriving complete with a full band accompaniment (including pedal steel and strings) and a tear-in-your-beer solo.”

The song itself is a slow-tempo with hints of subtle country and Baker starts off on vocals with her banjo. Torres joins Baker for the chorus and they sing, “I love you swimming upstream in a flash flood warning/ When I’m gonna drown/ Picking up steam on the off-ramp again/ Get the hell out of downtown/ Let you be the chain that keeps me/ Closer to the ground/ I love you all the way/ That I know how.” These heartfelt lyrics speak about how hard it can be to love someone when the community around you does not support it, but despite this Torres and Baker show how unique that love can be. You can listen to the new song here.





