Scowl Unveil Fierce New Single “Tonight (I’m Afraid)”

Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2025 - 1:19 PM

According to stereogum.com, in one month, Scowl will be releasing Are We All Angels, which is their second full-length and their first for new label Dead Oceans. Before the album was even announced, the conversation around it took a predictable turn. Scowl started out as a hardcore band and they have grown more polished and melodic with every new release.

And now, the talking is not going to stop with the release of another advance track because Scowl’s new song, “Tonight (I’m Afraid)” shows how they are integrating their early sound withe more brighter and melodic approaches they have learned over the years.

The tune is the last advance single from the LP and it is another sleek but fierce jam built around big riffs, bigger hooks and bandleader Kat Moss’ tremendous charisma. But “Tonight (I’m Afraid)” ends with a big mosh-part breakdown where Moss brings back her feral scream, which fits perfectly with the rest of the song.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria