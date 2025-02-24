Grimes Shares Previously Unreleased Songs “I Don’t Give A Fuck, Im Insane” and “The Fool”

Home News Michelle Grisales February 24th, 2025 - 4:57 PM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

The Canadian musician, artist, and mother of three, Grimes dropped two unreleased demos on her SoundCloud, which offer an intriguing glimpse into her current emotional and creative state. The tracks are titled “I Don’t Give A Fuck, I’m Insane” and “The Fool,” according to StereoGum.

Grimes’ demos provide us with a rare, unfiltered look into her evolving journey, both as a musician and as a woman caught in a tumultuous public life. Grimes has voiced her frustration, expressing how she’s been treated due to Musk’s antics as the unelected head of the Trump-era Department of Government Efficiency, where he has stirred up a storm of political chaos.

The first track, titled “I Don’t Give A Fuck, I’m Insane,” was recorded in February of 2019, not long after she and Elon Musk publicly revealed their relationship. The track showcases a defiant energy, with Grimes singing over a pop-punk-inspired riff. The song seems to channel a mix of frustration and rebellion, resonating with the feeling that she has been unfairly judged by both the media and the public.

The second demo, “The Fool,” is different in its style and might be part of her upcoming, still unconfirmed project Book 2. Grimes teased “The Fool” on social media just ahead of last fall’s presidential election. The song’s lyrics hint at being about someone in a romantic light, most likely Musk. He is portrayed as trying to offer the impossible, while Grimes’ response is rooted in art and poetry.

While her personal life might be caught up in Musk’s political influence and controversies, Grimes continues to channel her experiences into her music. Whether the unreleased demos are a reflection of her feelings toward Musk, or just the product of her broader creative process, they show her ability to transform her personal conflicts into art.