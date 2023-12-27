Kaytranada, Peggy Gou & Honey DIjon Set For Apple Music’s New Year’s Eve Livestream Event

Home News Roy Lott December 27th, 2023 - 7:19 PM

Kaytranada, Honey Dijon and Peggy Gou are set to be featured as part of Apple Music’s New Year’s Eve Livestream. The three DJs’ sets took place in a sold-out Brooklyn warehouse earlier this year and will debut on Sunday, December 31 at 7 pm PT (3 am GMT, 10pm ET) exclusively through Apple Music and the Apple TV app.

Honey Dijon spoke about the upcomig set. “A New Year’s Eve mix is a fresh start, we’re going into a new chapter so I try to bring that sense of lightness, freshness, joy, renewal, and fun.” She continues to say “I just try to really bring my culture and my sound. I stand on so many incredible shoulders of black queer people who have created house music, so I always like to teach, entertain, and bring joy.”

Kaytranada also spoke about the event. He said: “When it’s a New Year’s mix, it’s more of a celebration, you know, for getting through the whole year—whether it was hard or not, you have to celebrate making it through the year. It’s a different approach than other mixes I do. The way I approach the mix tonight is to go toward more of a house direction.”

Kaytranda recently teamed up with Rochelle Jordan and Chanel Tres for the new singles “Lover/Friends” and “Stuntin.”

